RCMP looking for help to name new litter of police puppies

In what might just be the most adorable contest of all time, the RCMP is asking young Canadians to suggest names for 13 German Shepherd puppies who will become future Police Dogs.

These police puppies will be born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta, this year, and each will require their own unique name.

The RCMP is once again enlisting the help of young Canadians (ages four to 14 only – sorry, adults!) to come up with names for their 2022 litter in this annual contest.

Parents, this is the perfect opportunity to allow your child to name an animal without committing to adding a pet to your family.

Participants need to be aware that these names are for working dogs, not family pets (no “Spot” or “Rover” will be found here), but contestants are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve the puppies well throughout their careers with Canada’s national police force.

The RCMP ask that potential names begin with the letter “R,” are one or two syllables long, and contain no more than nine letters. Names can be for male or female pups.

Requirements for participants state that contestants must live in Canada and be between the ages of four and 14, and only one entry per child is considered eligible.

Entries can be submitted online and must be received prior to March 17.

The chosen names will be revealed on April 13, and kids who sent in the winning entries will each receive a laminated portrait of the puppy they named, a plush dog, and an RCMP water bottle.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. If there are multiple submissions of the same puppy name, a draw will determine which is the winning entry.

Although there can only be 13 winners in this contest, any names not chosen for this litter could be considered for other puppies born during the year.