An American man has been arrested after apparently crossing the border into Canada illegally while possessing loaded weapons.

Federal Policing Border Integrity officers arrested John Wright under the Customs Act on March 31, according to a statement from the RCMP.

Police say he entered Canada illegally through the Peace Arch State Park border in Surrey and “joined a Canadian woman in a waiting cab.”

Officers quickly responded and, upon further investigation, found “three loaded handguns and a stun gun.”

“The excellent work of identifying and preventing an alleged armed individual from entering Canada is a demonstration of the BC RCMP Border Enforcement Team’s dedication to protecting Canadians from transnational criminal threats,” said Superintendent Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of Federal Serious & Organized Crime for the Border Integrity Program in BC.

Wright has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition contrary to the Criminal Code and Smuggling and Failure to comply contrary to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Police say he was remanded until a hearing could be held to determine his bail requirements. The BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Border Integrity Unit’s investigation is ongoing.