In June, home sales across Metro Vancouver dipped 12% from the numbers reported in May, but sales still came in at 18.4% higher than the average for the month over a 10-year period.

What this tells us is that interest in the local real estate market remains high, and it’s something Cadillac Fairview and SHAPE, the developer duo behind RC at CF Richmond Centre, have recently experienced.

Since the 27-acre master-planned community launched in October 2020 — in the midst of the pandemic — there has been no shortage of prospective buyers. To date, over 600 homes have sold in Phase 1, rendering RC at CF Richmond Centre the most successful Metro Vancouver pre-sale launch in over two years.

Less than 12 months after its arrival on the market and in response to overwhelming demand, Cadillac Fairview and SHAPE are preparing to release the final 388 homes in Phase 1 of the project, giving would-be buyers one last chance to purchase homes starting from the mid $500,000s.

Before the end of this summer, those hoping to invest in their dream property at RC at CF Richmond Centre could do so with options for everything from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes and townhomes slated to become available.

“For those who haven’t purchased, it’s not too late. This next release of 388 homes is the final opportunity to be a part of the project’s first phase of development,” says Tamara Tasaka, marketing director of SHAPE Properties.

The location of the community, which has been designed around one of Canada’s highest-performing shopping centres, presents a trove of conveniences for urbanites.

For one, residents will be steps from over 200 shops and restaurants at CF Richmond Centre, nestled within 80 acres of cultural and recreational amenities, like a new $80 million fitness and aquatic facility and Minoru Park.

Richmond’s first outdoor retail high street, featuring 300,000 sq ft of new retail and restaurant space, in addition to public plazas (where seasonal events and celebrations will be held), is also due to launch within the CF Richmond Centre master plan.

Meanwhile, getting to other areas of Metro Vancouver for work or leisure is made easy with the Richmond-Brighouse Canada Line station directly connected to CF Richmond Centre, offering a route to downtown Vancouver that takes just 20 minutes.

Also within reach from the community is YVR Airport (a 10-minute drive); Steveston (a 20-minute bike ride); the US border (a 25-minute drive); and Tsawwassen Ferry terminal (a 20-minute drive), giving residents tons of options for activities on their days off or for future vacations.

In total, RC at CF Richmond Centre is bringing more than 2,000 units together in one expertly planned community, the result of which means homeowners are in a position to live, work, and play in one all-encompassing and beautifully curated hub.

SHAPE has designed all of the world-class homes at RC at CF Richmond Centre with functionality and timelessness in mind. This includes but is not limited to 9 ft ceilings evoking an airy feel; brushed laminate flooring adding a luxe touch; L-shaped European kitchen cabinetry; quartz countertops; and appliances by Gaggenau — the world leader in luxury kitchen appliances for over three centuries.

Homebuyers will also have the option to choose between two equally stylish colour schemes for their home: matte grey or polished white, each of which creates a more spacious feel against the open-concept floor plans.

Those with an address in phase one at RC at CF Richmond Centre will have exclusive access to 73,000 sq ft of private amenities not far beyond their doorstep. From a fitness centre to four elevated outdoor courtyards covering 45,000 sq ft, known as the Sky Gardens, residents will have everything they need on site.

The Sky Gardens present opportunities for connecting with neighbours, community gardening, relaxing in Wellness Gardens primed for yoga sessions, dining al fresco at one of the picnic areas, admiring views of the mountains or the urban streetscape, and much more. There’s also a dedicated children’s area where the kids can play.

If RC at CF Richmond Centre residents are ever hosting guests and leave something at home or notice that they need to pick something up at the store, they’re always just one elevator ride away — the beauty of living in a connected community.

“Cadillac Fairview and SHAPE have committed over $1.5 billion into the future of CF Richmond Centre. Those who invest alongside us get more than a home — they get everything we have invested in, including Richmond’s first retail high street, a public plaza for events and celebrations, and a long-term vision that will come to life over many generations,” says Tasaka.

To make RC at CF Richmond Centre a success over the long term, Cadillac Fairview and SHAPE have invested over $1.5 billion in the project. And if you want to avoid missing out on the final release of homes in Phase 1, you can schedule an appointment at the Presentation Centre now.

