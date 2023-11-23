5 projects that support regenerative farming in Alberta

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time. There are no simple solutions or quick fixes. The world needs new sources of energy, new ways of powering our businesses, and a restructuring of our food system. This means we must come up with modern solutions to mitigate the impacts of our changing world.

Focusing specifically on the farming and agriculture industry, Rural Routes to Climate Solutions, an Alberta-based agricultural organization, and its partner SeedChange, through the Regenerative Agriculture Lab (RAL), aims to build the infrastructure that is needed to implement regenerative farming practices across the province.

Regenerative farming is governed by its principles: improving soil health; encouraging the build-up of more organic matter in the soil; reducing, removing, and sequestering carbon; producing nutrient-dense and healthier food; encouraging ecosystems to thrive; and increasing biodiversity. Regenerative farming also uses carbon-focused techniques to help combat climate change.

That means, with financial support from the RBC Foundation through RBC Tech for Nature, RAL is creating community-based opportunities to incubate, test, and explore ideas, initiatives, and programs that can support a more collaborative platform for the individuals, organizations, and agencies involved in the agricultural sector and agri-food value chain.

Through RAL, individuals and organizations have the ability to collaborate to develop solutions that assist in the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices.

“At RBC, we believe in the power of innovative technologies to address some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time,” said Mark Beckles, vice-president, social impact and innovation, RBC. “We’re proud to support the work of SeedChange and the Rural Routes to Climate Solutions lab. This out-of-the-box thinking is important to develop real-world, scalable change.”

Organized into “groups,” here are five ways RAL is working to preserve Alberta’s natural ecosystem and update the province’s farming practices.

Steward Ownership Group

One part of RAL is the Steward Ownership Group, which works on land-acquisition deals that place regenerative farming principles and outcomes as a priority, providing the necessary financing to support producers in the scaled adoption of regenerative farming practices on farms.

These deals are complex, often involving a number of ownership models, including shared ownership, which can see producers coming together with other parties, such as the Alberta Conservation Association, in a shared arrangement that works to preserve, conserve, and protect the land.

Distribution Group

Working throughout the agri-food value chain, the Distribution Group has the main goal of working downstream and creating demand for foods produced through the use of

regenerative farming practices.

Their work focuses on raising awareness, engaging customers and consumers, and supporting their informed choices regarding the benefits of regenerative meats and vegetables.

Train the Healer Group

This is the educational portion of RAL, focusing on raising awareness and building more capacity to support the adoption of regenerative farming practices.

One facet of this group’s work is engaging with the wider research community, bringing their data, insights, and experts to producers to support them in making evidence-based practice changes.

Biodiversity Group

This group focuses on the broader goals of RAL, including working on nature-based solutions and other services that enhance eco-systems. The team is currently focusing on Polycultures, the practice of growing multiple crop species in the same spot.

This group is raising awareness of the benefits of polycultures and encouraging more producers to incorporate them through the #Polycultureshock campaign on social media.

Data is Beautiful Group

Collecting data to support these new regenerative farming practices is a necessary step for success and this group is all about the numbers. Detailed information about the land and soil’s health is the priority here, since none of these regenerative practices can be implemented without some good (and healthy) dirt.

Interested in learning more? Check out Daily Hive and RBC’s Tech for Nature Hub, or the RBC Tech for Nature’s website to explore RAL and RBC’s work to support regenerative farming in Alberta.