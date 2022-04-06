You know that moment at the end of an awesome hangout with friends when the bill comes and then there’s that awkward silence? Yea, it’s all too familiar.

Now, there’s an easy-to-use solution that helps you avoid the hassle of having to chase down someone to pay you back, or even just having the conversation of “who’s got what” with friends.

Available for free today within the RBC mobile banking app, Split with Friends helps Canadians simplify how they manage and settle group bills. The feature enables users to divide the cost of an expense amongst a number of contacts, request the money, and track who’s paid (hello, convenience).

This easy solution to a common pain point is a first for Canadian banks and the latest benefit added to RBC Vantage — RBC’s everyday banking offering. To use the feature, all you need to do is input an amount to be divided, select the payees, and send the request. Users can choose specific amounts to split unevenly or divide the amount evenly amongst their contacts.

Split with Friend’s release comes at a convenient time, too, as we’re slowly easing back into our pre-pandemic lifestyles. Imagine cutting the hassle that comes with sharing expenses on things like group trips, the bill at a restaurant, or tracking who’s paid (and who hasn’t) for team sports and activities?

And since the new feature is built within the RBC Mobile app, you can have peace of mind knowing your money is secure, while benefiting from other industry-leading digital security tools like RBC’s 2-Step Verification, two-way fraud alerts, and fraud monitoring.

A new feature designed to suit users’ needs

Over the last two years, RBC has seen a big shift in how Canadians manage and move their money. More clients than ever before are using their mobile devices to stay on top of their finances, and there has been a big jump in the number of clients sending and receiving money through the RBC Mobile app.

In the fall of 2021, RBC also conducted an Angus Reid poll, which revealed that Canadians are spending more time and money online. According to the poll, young people are increasingly using digital tools and advice to manage their daily finances, and Canadians between the ages of 18-34 are most inclined to use digital apps to increase their financial knowledge.

The poll also showed that as Canadian Gen Z and millennials continue to manage their spending habits, they are using digital tools not only to help them stay aware of their personal finances but also to make them feel more in control of their finances.

To learn more about Split with Friends or to download the RBC Mobile app, head to RBC’s website.

These are the findings of a study conducted on behalf of RBC from October 4 to 6, 2021. The nationally representative sample consisted of 1,508 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region, and education. Respondents had the option of completing the survey in English or French. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.