There’s a collection in this year’s Premium Spirit Release priced at $200K

Alas, the time has come for us to rearrange our bars for easy access to ember-hued spirits and winter-cocktail themed liquors. If you’re looking to infuse some seasonality into your own home bar, look no further than BCLIQUOR’s 2021 Premium Spirit Release.

Featuring a star lineup of whiskies and seriously sought-after spirits from around the world, this year’s collection is an opportunity to explore unique products that will appeal to everyone — from budding enthusiasts to avid collectors.

While the release will be taking place Saturday, November 13, in select BCLIQUOR stores only, online pre-orders and draw entries for the chance to purchase some highly coveted whiskeys will be available from October 28 to 30. No matter your budget — whether it be a small fortune or a tad more than you usually spend on a spirit — here’s a look at some of this year’s most anticipated labels.

Among the rarest whiskies around, there are only 25 sets of this Dalmore Decades collection in circulation around the world. The set features four exceptional whiskies from 1979, 1980, 1995, and 2000 — each decanter engraved with an exclusive set number and displayed on its own unique pedestal. Altogether, the masterful collection will set you back $200K, should you be lucky enough to win the draw.

Note: For an opportunity to purchase, you can enter the online draw from October 28 to 30.

Peppery and powerful, this coveted gin is distilled using 100% Canadian grains. The floral and subtly spicy side of this exceptional gin will delight connoisseurs and enchant mixologists. This year’s release marks the rare opportunity to have a bottle of Guy Lafleur gin, signed by the Hockey Hall of Fame legend himself. It’s also quite affordable at $49.99 a bottle.

Note: It’s available for online pre-order only from October 28 to 30.

Soaked in oak casks from Jerez, Spain, this exclusive sherry is rich, fruity, and full-bodied. Once filled, the maturing spirit remains undisturbed in the same casks for 18 years and is brought together in this rich and complex single malt characterized by mature oak, ginger and raisin flavours.

Note: It’s available for online pre-order only from October 28 to 30.

In celebration of its founder’s birthday — and of being in business for 151 years — this 2021 Birthday Bourbon is bottled at 104 proof and made up of 119 barrels that have been aged for 12 years. Described as “rich and inviting,” the unique bourbon gives way to flavours of caramel and baked goods with a hint of spice. At $175.99 a bottle, it’s a great value for a limited edition bourbon.

Note: It’s available for online pre-order only from October 28 to 30.

According to Whisky Advocate, this $250 bottle of ultra floral Japanese whisky is embued with aromas of lychee, spring blossoms, lily, rosewater, and raspberry meringue. On the tongue, it reveals a palate of honey, spices, crystalized pineapple, barley sugar, and citrus. It’s no wonder this unique single malt has earned itself an impressive 93 points.

Note: It’s available for online pre-order only from October 28 to 30.

Ringing in at the modest price point of $99.99, this càirdeas (which translates to “friendship” in Gaelic) is triple-matured in American ex-bourbon oak barrels, followed by quarter casks, and finally in European oak hogsheads containing PX sherry. Its flavour is smoky, yet sweet and fruity with hints of grilled bacon, honey, and oak spices.

Note: It’s available at select BCLIQUOR store locations on release day November 13.

What happens when five NBA owners — Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousebeck of the Celtics, Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Michael Jordan of the Hornets, and Wes Edens of the Bucks — bond over tequila and put their heads together to create their own? The offshoot is a supremely elegant tequila that tastes of complex, toasted oak, cooked agave, butterscotch, and dark chocolate — flavours that all evolve over time. This premium tequila will set you back $229.99, but it’s well worth it.

Note: It’s available at select BCLIQUOR store locations on release day November 13.

Have you ever wanted to create your very own Canadian whisky? Now is your chance with five unique small-batch whiskies to experiment with and blend. Each kit also includes an empty bottle (to fill), a graduated cylinder, a pipette, and Dr. Don’s Master Blending guide. The creative possibilities are endless at home with your own one-of-a-kind custom-blended whisky. Plus, it’s budget-friendly at $39.99 per kit.

Note: It’s available at select BCLIQUOR store locations on release day November 13.

To discover these rare whiskies and more, you can visit select BCLIQUOR Stores. To find one near you, watch virtual events, or read the latest issue of TASTE Magazine, you can check out BCLiquorStores.com.

For the latest updates on releases and tips on what to drink, you can also follow @BCLiquorStores on Instagram.

As always, please remember drinks are best enjoyed when they’re enjoyed responsibly.