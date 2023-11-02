Toronto Raptors unveil a new gold jersey

The Toronto Raptors are going for gold this season.

On Thursday, the team officially unveiled their gold-and-black City Edition jerseys, exactly a month after they were first leaked to the public.

Per a quickly deleted Instagram story posted on October 2, Toronto point guard Dennis Schröder accidentally leaked the team’s newest uniform on media day.

And yes, the gold-and-black scheme is a nod to the team’s most famous fan and part-time employee.

“The 23/24 Raptors City Edition uniform commemorates 10 years with Drake as our global ambassador. A fitting ode to a decade filled with lint-rollers, shoulder rubs, chips, dips, daps and claps from the 6 God,” the jersey description reads.

There are also a few added details that might not appear immediately, including pinstripes to honour the Raptors’ inaugural uniforms and “We The North” written in 30 languages on the inside of the jersey.

For the other 29 teams in the NBA, their City Edition jerseys were also announced on Thursday, as a tie-in to the upcoming leaguewide in-season tournament kicking off this month.

“The Nike NBA City Edition platform features robust, hyperlocal stories from each of our NBA teams, creating a tapestry of the history of our game, its teams and the cities that support them,” said Christopher Arena, head of On-Court and brand partnerships at the NBA.

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reported that the team will wear them on November 13, 17, 28, and December 1 for the first half of the season, as well as selected dates yet to be announced.

Outside of the new City Edition jersey, Toronto currently has a set of three jerseys in black, red, and white that are part of their regular rotation, which made their debut in the 2020-21 season.

