Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin missing upcoming games

The next few Toronto Raptors broadcasts on TSN will sound a little different than usual.

Matt Devlin won’t be calling play-by-play alongside Jack Armstrong as he usually does, due to testing positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old broadcaster announced on Twitter that he cleared protocols to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Raptors are preparing to play their first game after the NBA All-Star break, against the Hornets.

After clearing protocols to travel to Charlotte, unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid today. Jack, Kayla, Amy are OK & I’ll self-isolate until I’m cleared. Going to miss calling the @Raptors games, however, @Paul__Jones has us covered. I’ll see you all soon! #WeTheNorth — Matt Devlin (@Matt__Devlin) February 25, 2022

“Jack [Armstrong], Kayla [Grey], Amy [Audibert] are okay and I’ll self-isolate until I’m cleared,” said Devlin.

“Going to miss calling the [Raptors] games… I’ll see you all soon!”

Filling in for Devlin will be Paul Jones, a longtime play-by-play broadcaster who will call the game remotely from a studio in Toronto.

Standing in for ⁦@Matt__Devlin⁩ tonight and I had to take the obligatory studio shot with crew. Looking forward to working with my guy ⁦@LeoRautins⁩ with ⁦@KayNurse11⁩ and ⁦@KateBeirness⁩ #rtz #Raptors pic.twitter.com/hYWmaUlvzl — Paul Jones (@Paul__Jones) February 25, 2022

Expect Devlin to miss a few games given the Raptors’ busy upcoming schedule — they play six times in eight days. Toronto plays tonight in Charlotte, tomorrow in Atlanta, and Monday in Brooklyn before returning home for the second of back-to-back games against the Nets on Tuesday. They then play Detroit and Orlando at home next week, before kicking off a six-game road trip.