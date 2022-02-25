SportsBasketballRaptors

Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin missing upcoming games

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Feb 25 2022, 11:43 pm
The next few Toronto Raptors broadcasts on TSN will sound a little different than usual.

Matt Devlin won’t be calling play-by-play alongside Jack Armstrong as he usually does, due to testing positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old broadcaster announced on Twitter that he cleared protocols to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Raptors are preparing to play their first game after the NBA All-Star break, against the Hornets.

“Jack [Armstrong], Kayla [Grey], Amy [Audibert] are okay and I’ll self-isolate until I’m cleared,” said Devlin.

“Going to miss calling the [Raptors] games… I’ll see you all soon!”

Filling in for Devlin will be Paul Jones, a longtime play-by-play broadcaster who will call the game remotely from a studio in Toronto.

Expect Devlin to miss a few games given the Raptors’ busy upcoming schedule — they play six times in eight days. Toronto plays tonight in Charlotte, tomorrow in Atlanta, and Monday in Brooklyn before returning home for the second of back-to-back games against the Nets on Tuesday. They then play Detroit and Orlando at home next week, before kicking off a six-game road trip.

