Fred VanVleet let his kids steal the show at NBA All-Star Weekend

Adam Laskaris
Feb 22 2022, 7:44 pm
@fredvanvleet/Instagram

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet made plenty of new teammates at his first NBA All-Star weekend, but two familiar faces followed him just about everywhere: his kids.

On his trip to Cleveland with son Fred Jr. and daughter Sanaa (and recent fiancée Shontai Neal), the VanVleet kids were everywhere on All-Star Weekend: courtside, in the press area, and goofing around in the hotel.

VanVleet even offered up a chance for his younglings to hold their own mock press conference.

“I can’t tell my kids no… they get whatever they want,” VanVleet joked with the media earlier this season about bringing them on the trip with him.

In his sixth season with the Raptors, VanVleet has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 50 games while leading the league with an average of 38.4 minutes per game.

 

The Raptors’ Open Gym cameras also captured a wholesome moment with VanVleet waving goodbye to his children before making his way down to the arena.

VanVleet didn’t advance to the final round of the three-point competition, though his six points in nine minutes of action in the All-Star Game itself contributed to a Team LeBron  victory.

VanVleet and the Raptors return to action on Friday, when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.

