Fred VanVleet let his kids steal the show at NBA All-Star Weekend

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet made plenty of new teammates at his first NBA All-Star weekend, but two familiar faces followed him just about everywhere: his kids.

On his trip to Cleveland with son Fred Jr. and daughter Sanaa (and recent fiancée Shontai Neal), the VanVleet kids were everywhere on All-Star Weekend: courtside, in the press area, and goofing around in the hotel.

VanVleet even offered up a chance for his younglings to hold their own mock press conference.

The stars of the show last night were Fred VanVleet’s kids, Sanaa and Fred Jr. Pretty cool how Fred let them be part of the NBA All Star experience. pic.twitter.com/mTF1mrjRNd — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) February 21, 2022

“I can’t tell my kids no… they get whatever they want,” VanVleet joked with the media earlier this season about bringing them on the trip with him.

Fred VanVleet practicing with his kids during All Stars Practice. pic.twitter.com/4DvL2xfiB8 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) February 19, 2022

In his sixth season with the Raptors, VanVleet has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 50 games while leading the league with an average of 38.4 minutes per game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet)

The Raptors’ Open Gym cameras also captured a wholesome moment with VanVleet waving goodbye to his children before making his way down to the arena.

The wait is over Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/gR1YABCIn5 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 21, 2022

VanVleet didn’t advance to the final round of the three-point competition, though his six points in nine minutes of action in the All-Star Game itself contributed to a Team LeBron victory.

VanVleet and the Raptors return to action on Friday, when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.