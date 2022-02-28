The Raptors are giving away Drake's seats in first game back with fans

When the Toronto Raptors return to a full capacity crowd tomorrow, two fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit in Drake’s courtside seats.

“Scotiabank Arena hasn’t been the same without our fans,” MLSE wrote in an email to Daily Hive. “Tomorrow marks the first game when the venue opens to full capacity. To celebrate, the Toronto Raptors are giving away Drake’s courtside seats to a lucky fan who can bring a guest to tomorrow’s game.”

Toronto will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets, with tipoff set for 7 pm. Returning along with the Nets will be former Raptor Goran Dragic, who signed with Brooklyn after being bought out by San Antonio following a trade.

The Raptors haven’t hosted a full crowd at Scotiabank Arena since December 13 against the Sacramento Kings, and have been operating with a minimal crowd since December 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

To win a shot at Drake’s seats, fans will have to participate via the Raptors’ TikTok account on the video below.

In order to submit a chance to win, fans will need to like and comment on the video, and follow the account. The contest ends at 10 am tomorrow, with the winner being contacted by MLSE.