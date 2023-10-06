Tickets are pricey for Raptors' sold-out game in Vancouver this weekend

The Toronto Raptors are playing a preseason game in Vancouver on Sunday, and if you want to go, you better be ready to open your wallet.

At the moment, the cheapest available tickets will cost you $168 each to get two seats together anywhere in Rogers Arena. That’s more than double the original cost for the cheapest tickets that first went on sale in August.

This is a similar situation to what happened the last time the Raptors were in Vancouver in 2018, when demand drove prices through the roof. It all just points to the love for basketball that remains in the Lower Mainland despite no NBA teams in the surrounding area.

The Raptors will face off against the Sacramento Kings in a game featuring some very talented young players. The Raptors have Scottie Barnes and new draft pick Gradey Dick while the Kings feature De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray.

While the face value of these tickets was not exorbitant, lots of demand in Vancouver has created a frothy market for resellers. The game sold out quickly, with the limited presale tickets being snapped up within just one hour.

As Canada’s lone NBA team, the Raptors have a special relationship with Vancouver despite being on the other side of the country.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Vancouver’s basketball fans at Rogers Arena in October, and to starting another exciting NBA season there,” Raptors GM Bobby Webster said in a press release.

The game tips off this Sunday at 5 pm local time. It’s the first test of the Raptors’ 2023-24 NBA season and their first game without longtime point guard Fred VanVleet.