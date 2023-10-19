Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia is writing a book about his life story

The Toronto Raptors’ most iconic fan is adding a new title to his resume: author.

Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia, 72, announced this week that he’s writing a book about his life story and nearly three decades of cheering for the team.

A season ticket holder from the team’s inaugural season in 1995, the businessman has gained a massive fan base from appearing courtside at nearly every home game in the team’s history.

“I’m so excited to be able to share my story with the world. When I was growing up in India, I never imagined I’d end up where I am today. My optimism and faith have led me to extraordinary places beyond my wildest dreams. I hope basketball fans love reading all my behind-the-scenes stories from 28 (and counting) years as the Superfan,” Bhatia wrote on Instagram.

Immigrating to Canada from India in the early 1980s, Bhatia has been widely credited for helping to promote diversity and inclusion at Scotiabank Arena and throughout the Canadian basketball landscape and was honoured back in 2021 at the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame for his dedication to the sport.

Bhatia has already seen his story immortalized in a CBC documentary released in 2021 and is set to be played by actor Kal Penn in an upcoming biopic.

“I hope all readers come away inspired by my experiences and motivated to go after what they believe in. Ultimately, this book is a celebration of immigrant hustle, communities coming together, and the strength that comes from embracing our differences,” Bhatia added.

Earlier this summer, Bhatia found the time to fly across the world to watch Canada make history at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with the team winning a bronze medal at their best-ever finish in the tournament.