Raptors' Siakam begins months-long recovery after shoulder surgery

Pascal Siakam underwent successful shoulder surgery in Los Angeles last week, the Toronto Raptors announced today.

The procedure was to repair a torn labrum in the 27-year-old’s left shoulder, an injury that occurred on May 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The expected recovery and rehabilitation time is about five months, the Raptors say, which would significantly impact Siakam’s offseason training but may not necessarily cause him to miss a lot of playing time next season.

Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 56 games last season — his fifth year in the NBA.