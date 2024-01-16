Siakam refusing contract offers with possible Raptors trade partners: report

Where in the world will Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam end up this season?

Wherever it is, it seems like he might have at least some influence in the matter — at least indirectly.

Siakam, the two-time All-Star who is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million contract, has seen his name scattered throughout trade reports over much for the last two seasons

And according to NBA Insider Matt Moore of Action Network, the 29-year-old Siakam is maintaining his position that he doesn’t want to sign past this season in whatever destination he gets traded to.

“My thought has been that Pascal Siakam has told, according to sources, that he will not give a commitment to re-sign with any team that is not the Raptors… he will not give a verbal commitment whatsoever, let alone an extension, with either the Pacers, the Hawks, the Kings, or the Warriors, or any other team that trades for him. He wants to test out free agency,” Moore said on a Tuesday episode on the Locked On NBA podcast.

Refusing to commit his long-term future to a franchise likely limits the teams willing to give up assets for Siakam without the certainty that he’ll be around for them next season.

Siakam has averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games this season. He’s spent his entire NBA career in Toronto since being drafted in 2016 and was a key piece of the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2019.

Navigating through Siakam trade rumours is a seemingly endless endeavour for Raptors fans these days, with only an actual trade announcement — or the commitment of the team keeping him past the February 9 trade deadline — likely to cause the end of them anytime soon.

But the writing is on the wall that more changes are likely on the way in Toronto, with Siakam remaining the team’s most valuable trade chip. After last night’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Toronto currently sits at 15-25 and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors return to action Wednesday night when they host the Miami Heat at 7:30 pm ET.