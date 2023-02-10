Raptors' Pascal Siakam to be named All-Star reserve replacement

Turns out Pascal Siakam will be headed to the NBA All-Star Game after all.

The Toronto Raptors forward is one of three players expected to be named All-Star reserve replacements. He will join Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings at the showcase in Salt Lake City.

Siakam will participate in his second All-Star Game after being voted a starter in 2020.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2023

Siakam said he was “not thinking about that” when asked about the potential of his All-Star addition earlier this week.

“I think all-star is kind of gone in my head right now,” Siakam said. “It would be great (to have the week off). It would be awesome to be somewhere nice, warm. I’m sure I would enjoy it.”

Fans weren’t pleased with Siakam’s initial snub.

The 28-year-old is having one of his best seasons to date, averaging 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 47.5% through just over half of the campaign. He currently ranks inside the top-20 in scoring and assists, and is the only player in the Eastern Conference averaging at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

Pascal Siakam is the first player in NBA history to average 25+ PTS, 8+ REB and 6+ AST to miss the All-Star Game — Pascal Propaganda (@PascalFanClub) February 3, 2023

Siakam won’t be Toronto’s lone representative. Scottie Barnes is taking part in the Rising Stars Challenge. Former Raptors and current Chicago Bulls guard Demar DeRozan is heading to Utah as a reserve player selected by NBA coaches as well.

The Utah Jazz host the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19, one day after the Skills Competition on Saturday, February 18. The Celebrity Game is on Friday, February 17, as is the Rising Stars Game.