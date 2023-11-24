Raptors' Schröder has a busy second life as a vlogger

Toronto Raptors point guard Dennis Schröder might have his hands full running the team’s offence, but it hasn’t quite stopped him from having a bit of a side hobby.

Schröder also runs quite an impressive YouTube channel, where he’s racked up 379,000 subscribers for his content documenting his daily life in the NBA. Running the channel over the last four seasons and dating back to his first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Schröder has now uploaded 150 different vlogs throughout his time in the league.

While the vlogs are mostly in German, there are subtitles available for those wanting to watch in English. And they’re not short on celebrity appearances either, with Canadian and Bayern Munich soccer star Alphonso Davies linking up with Schröder in a recent video following Toronto’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Signing in Toronto on a two-year deal this summer, the 31-year-old point guard has averaged 16.9 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 15 games for the Raptors.

The most recent vlog — which takes viewers through the NBA vet’s routine on the team’s latest trip to Indiana, where they picked up a victory over the Pacers — is available below:

Schröder and the Raptors return to the court on Friday night when they play host to the Chicago Bulls in their final in-season tournament group stage home game. Though Toronto has already been eliminated from advancing in the tournament, they’ll have the chance to return to .500 with a win, as they currently sit at 7-8 and 10th in the Eastern Conference.