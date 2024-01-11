Raptors coach Rajakovic picks up big fine from NBA for viral referee rant

The NBA has levied a fine on Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

The following has been released by the NBA.

Today, the NBA announced it would be fining the Toronto coach US$25,000 for his postgame rant criticizing the referees that has since gone viral following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Rajakovic drew particular issue with the 23-2 free throw discrepancy between the Lakers and Raptors in the fourth quarter of the 132-131 loss.

“It’s outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely BS,” Rajakovic said. “This is a shame — shame for the referees; shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter?… I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well.”

“[The Lakers] had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know so we don’t show up for the game,” Rajakovic continued. “Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight. And this is not happening first time for us. Scottie Barnes is going to be [an] All-Star. He’s going to be the face of this league, and what’s happening over here during the whole season… it’s complete crap.”

The fine is the first of Rajakovic’s career as an NBA head coach after being named to the Toronto top job in June 2023.

The Raptors return to action for the final game of their six-game road trip on Friday night when they take on the Utah Jazz at 6:30 pm PT/9:30 pm ET.