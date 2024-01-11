“Don’t know if it’s going to work”: Quickley was uncertain of Raptors trade

Immanuel Quickley was just as shocked as everyone else when the news came across on December 30 about the blockbuster trade between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

The 24-year-old guard was one of five players on the move on December 30, with Toronto sending OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to New York in exchange for Quickley, RJ Barrett, and a second-round draft pick.

In an article for The Players’ Tribune, Quickley opened up about his thoughts on the deal and admitted that it was quite the emotional roller coaster hearing about the move.

While on the road with the team in Indiana, Quickley got a text from his agent Raymond Brothers that informed him he was on the move.

“It didn’t even feel real. It was like I was in a dream or something,” Quickley said.

Quickley fired off a cryptic post on X shortly after the move, simply stating “Oh my goodness…” right after the news broke.

Oh my goodness…. — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) December 30, 2023

Rest assured, the uneasiness Quickley felt initially seems to be fading fast, as he added that he’s learning to “embrace the uncertainty” on his new team and “see the bigger picture” of why both teams made the trade.