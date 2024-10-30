Raptors protester reveals why they ran onto the court mid-game

Jenny McQueen saw her chance and took it at Monday night’s Raptors game.

In the middle of the second quarter, while the play was still live against the Denver Nuggets, McQueen ran out onto the court with what appeared to be a white cloth sign displaying some kind of message.

TSN’s broadcast cameras caught a bit of the incident, but it wasn’t exactly clear what the message was until a video surfaced of the incident.

Following the incident, McQueen posted on X the video detailing why she ran onto the court while offering a clear look at her vulgar sign, which read “#Horsesh*t: End Live Export.”

I ran onto the court at the Raptors game to protest the live export of Canadian horses to turn them into sushi 🤬 Take action with @defendhorsescan and @AnimalJustice #Horseshit #animalrights #endliveexport https://t.co/IV3t7xBgfc #Raptors pic.twitter.com/lvvRzBUt5M — Jenny McQueen (@VegJen) October 29, 2024

The “Horsesh*t” campaign is connected to Canadian musician Jann Arden.

“Stand with Jann Arden and put an end to live export of horses from Canada to foreign countries to be slaughtered for human consumption,” the campaign’s website reads.

In her post on X, McQueen also linked a letter from the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition urging people across Canada to contact their senators to pass Bill C-355, an act to stop the export of live horses by air for slaughter that passed in the House of Commons but still needs Senate approval.

McQueen was removed from the game following the incident.

Later in the evening, Raptors PA announcer Herbie Kuhn made a public service announcement reminding fans that entering the court would be grounds for immediate ejection.

The protest violated at least two policies in the Scotiabank Arena code of conduct.

The venue does not allow fans in attendance to display “signs, symbols, images or messaging that are deemed to be political and divisive in nature or related to a foreign conflict,” while “entering the playing surface or performance area” is also an objectionable offence.

Meanwhile, the league-wide NBA fan code of conduct has a similar policy, stating that “guests who engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court will be immediately ejected from the arena.”

The Raptors are in Charlotte on Wednesday for their next game against the Hornets before returning home Friday and Saturday for games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.