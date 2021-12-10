Raptors president Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19

Despite being fully vaccinated and having received a booster shot, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ujiri said he learned of his positive test after the Giants of Africa event in Toronto.

“On Sunday, Giants of Africa held our first in-person event since 2019,” Ujiri explained in a media release. “It was organized in compliance with all current public health guidance – everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

“Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of positive COVID-19 tests among our guests – and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive. I am now at home, observing the safety protocols by self-isolating for 10 days, monitoring for symptoms and undergoing testing, and I encourage everyone who attended to please do the same.

“We don’t want to live in fear of this virus, but COVID is a persistent enemy. Together, we’ll defeat it.”

The Raptors cancelled practice today due to COVID-19 protocols. They’re scheduled to play the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

