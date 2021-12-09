Raptors cancel practice due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols

The Toronto Raptors have cancelled Thursday’s practice due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Just over 12 hours after an emotional one-point loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder where the Raptors appeared to have scored a game-winning buzzer beater, the team announced their regularly scheduled practice for today had been called off.

“We are cancelling today’s practice due to health and safety protocols,” the Raptors wrote in a statement. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and further updates will be provided when necessary.”

No further comment was available from the team.

At this time, it’s unclear exactly what the reasoning for the practice cancellation is. Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, and Khem Birch are all listed on the team’s injury report, but none are for COVID-19 or possibly related illnesses.

The Indiana Pacers also cancelled their practice today for similar reasons, though the teams haven’t played each other since November 26. Their most recent common opponent with the Raptors was the Washington Wizards, who played the Raptors on Sunday and the Pacers on Monday of this week.

If they do get clearance to play, the Raptors are set to take on the New York Knicks on Friday night at home at Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff set for 7:30 pm.