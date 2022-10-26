Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations and Vice Chairman Masai Ujiri is feeling a little lighter in the pocketbook.

Less than an hour to tipoff ahead of Wednesday night’s Raptors matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, it was announced that Ujiri had been fined for “approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official” over the weekend.

Toronto fell 112-109 on Saturday against the Heat, before defeating them 98-90 in the grudge match on Monday night.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/aqGUfqqdBC — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 26, 2022

Per the NBA, the fine is $35,000.

Saturday night’s match against the Heat was a chippy one, with two Heat players: Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic picking up one-game suspensions for their role in an on-court scuffle with the Raptors’ rookie Christian Koloko. However, it is unclear if the incident had anything to do with Ujiri’s remarks to the official.

“I got to deal with the consequences,” Martin said Monday of the suspension, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I reached out to [Koloko] last night. I talked to him Saturday night and yesterday morning. Just letting him know I apologize and that’s not the way I carry myself and I don’t condone that type of stuff. Obviously, he was cool about it. We talked about it and he understands. He doesn’t hold anything against me. So as long as me and him are good and he understands where I’m coming from, I’m good.”

The Raptors and 76ers are set to tip off at 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm ET tonight.