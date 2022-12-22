Raptors players mob Pascal Siakam in dressing room after epic 52-point game (VIDEO)

What a night for Pascal Siakam.

Spicy P had the highest-scoring game of his career on Wednesday night in New York and nearly broke a Toronto Raptors single-game record in the process.

Siakam eclipsed the 50-point mark in a game for the first time in his career. He finished with 52 points, helping the Raptors to a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks.

Pascal Siakam tonight:

52 PTS (17/25 FG)

9 REB

7 AST

79.0 TS%

1 TO Don't have to add anything else, he quite literally did everything for the Raptors tonight. pic.twitter.com/nnKw2RhXy6 — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) December 22, 2022

The 28-year-old became just the fifth Raptors player to ever score 50+ points in a game:

Fred VanVleet: 54 points (Feb 2, 2021)

Pascal Siakam: 52 points (Dec 21, 2022)

DeMar DeRozan: 52 points (Jan 1, 2018)

Terrence Ross: 51 points ( Jan 25, 2014)

Vince Carter: 51 points (Feb 27, 2000)

Siakam’s 52-point game followed a 38-point effort in Philadelphia on Monday, giving him 90 points in his last two games. That is a new Raptors record, eclipsing DeRozan (87) in 2018.

Needless to say, Siakam’s Raptors teammates were excited for him. That’s why they mobbed him in the dressing room, drenching the newest member of the 50-point club with water.

When they ran out of water, O.G. Anunoby began pelting him with empty water bottles.

Everyone shows their love differently.

50 in The Garden, is ICONIC. So a BIG CELLY is in order 💦 pic.twitter.com/x7DA3JCW1O — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 22, 2022

It was actually the second time Siakam was doused with water after the game. His teammates got him on the court, during the post-game interview with TSN’s Kayla Grey.

The win at Madison Square Garden was huge for the Raptors, as it ended a six-game losing streak, and improved their record to 14-18. They have one more road game before Christmas, against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

“Special players rise to the occasion in the biggest moments, a stage like Madison Square Garden where there have been so many historic performances, he just put his name in the books as one of those guys,” VanVleet said of Siakam after the game, as reported by Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. “It’s just been a lot of fun to play alongside and watch him.”