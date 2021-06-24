Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is heading to Tokyo this summer.

Born in London, England, to Nigerian parents, Anunoby will be on his way to Japan to play for Nigeria at next month’s 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Nigeria’s national team has been training in California this week, and 13 NBA players are taking part in their camp.

Alongside Anunoby, Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni, and Detroit Pistons centre Jahlil Okafor are also on the preliminary roster.

Mike Brown, the current associate coach of the Golden State Warriors, coaches the D’ Tigers (the team’s nickname). The team will begin their exhibition schedule against USA on July 10, followed by games with Argentina, and Australia.

We meet again @usabasketball! July 10

Nigeria will kick off their time in Japan with an Olympic game around July 25, though the final schedule will be announced early next month as qualifying tournaments come to a close.

Anunoby’s naming to the Olympic team is just another step in the young forward’s career, which has seen him develop into one of the most reliable young two-way players in the game.

Outside of his iconic buzzer-beater during last year’s playoff bubble, Anunoby has quickly become one of the Raptors’ most determined athletes since being drafted 23rd overall by Toronto back in 2017.

Anunoby averaged a career-high 15.9 points per game this season in 43 starts, while also putting up career marks in assists per game, steals per game, three-point percentage, and rebounds.

Canada, meanwhile, is playing in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria beginning on July 29.

The stacked American roster is expected to pick up their fourth consecutive gold medal in men’s basketball, but as always, there are no guarantees in international competitions.

USA was on their way to a fourth consecutive gold back at the 2004 Athens games before a shock loss to 89-81 Argentina in the semifinals forced them to settle for bronze.