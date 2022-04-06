Raptors officially clinch first playoff berth in two years

The Toronto Raptors have clinched a playoff berth.

With a 118-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks (combined with Cleveland’s loss to the Orlando Magic), the Raptors officially booked their ticket to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Toronto is now at 46 wins on the seasons (compared to 33 losses), a remarkable achievement considering oddsmakers had them pegged at finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Raptors are the sixth team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff berth.

Toronto continues their schedule on Thursday night when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena in a possible playoff matchup, with their divisional rivals currently holding onto the 4th seed in the conference.

Toronto then hosts the Houston Rockets on Friday night, before closing out their NBA regular season schedule on Sunday by visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA play-in tournament (comprised of the 7-10 seeds in each conference) kicks off on April 12, with the full 16-team postseason beginning on April 16.

In Toronto’s last playoff appearance in the 2020 postseason, they defeated the Brooklyn Nets in four games before falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

