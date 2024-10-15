Two Raptors legends looking to be part-owners of the Buffalo Bills

Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter were teammates on the Toronto Raptors, and they could soon be co-investors in the biggest sports league in North America.

Sportico’s Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams had a joint byline suggesting that the two former teammates — who are also cousins — could be looking to place their stamp as NFL part-owners, along with former Toronto FC and US National team forward Jozy Altidore.

The trio “are in talks to buy minority stakes in the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations who were granted anonymity because the details are private,” the Sportico authors wrote.

However, the talks appear to be pretty preliminary.

“Nothing has been signed and it is possible that the investments do not happen, the sources said. A representative for the Bills declined immediate comment; attempts to reach Carter, McGrady and Altidore via their agents and representatives weren’t immediately successful,” the article continued.

McGrady and Carter played together for 128 games with the Raptors from 1999 through 2000. Altidore, meanwhile, played in Toronto from 2015 through 2021 and was on Toronto’s MLS Cup-winning 2017 side.

The Bills are currently owned by Terry Pegula, who also controls the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres are not part of the alleged talks, per Sportico. Pegula has owned the Bills since 2014 and he purchased the Sabres and Buffalo Bandits NLL team in 2011.

Interestingly, Pegula is one of the main reasons the Bills no longer play home games in Toronto, ending the five-year partnership between the franchise and the city that ran from 2008 through 2013.

Though often considered a second-class franchise in the NFL, the Bills have made five consecutive playoff appearances and six over the last seven seasons. They’ve also won four straight AFC East Division titles. The Bills are searching for their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1990s when they infamously lost four title games in a row.