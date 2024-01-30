Raptors' Gradey Dick cracks list of top-selling NBA jerseys in Canada

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick might still have plenty of work to do to become an on-court star, but he’s definitely one off of it.

Today, the Canadian arm of the NBA Store released its top-selling jerseys this season, with the Raptors forward coming in at No. 15 on the list.

The NBA’s TOP-SELLING JERSEYS list… based on https://t.co/UpcEI1Wzea sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/t7uQ2grYoX — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 30, 2024

Dick is one of two rookies to make the list, with the other being San Antonio Spurs phenom and 2023 first overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama, who came in at No. 8.

Taken at No. 13 overall out of Kansas in last year’s draft, Dick became an instant star on social media for his flashy red draft night suit inspired by The Wizard of Oz. But if we had to guess, at least a few of those jersey sales are based on a bit of immaturity.

It’s been an up-and-down first season for Dick in the NBA, who has averaged 4.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25 games with Toronto while playing 13.4 minutes per game. He’s had several stints in the G League, putting up 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game across four games with Raptors 905.

Teammate Scottie Barnes topped the list for a second consecutive year, while former Raptor and current Indiana Pacer Pascal Siakam finished fourth on the best-selling jersey sales.

Meanwhile, Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also cracked the list, coming in at No. 11.

Barnes and Siakam were No. 1 and 2 a year ago, while former Raptor Fred VanVleet was fifth.

The Raptors weren’t quite as popular on the entire site’s jersey sales list, however. That honour goes to Golden State’s Steph Curry, who topped the list ahead of Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles’ LeBron James.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/nLcKSqpxjk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Dick jerseys are currently retailing for $126.99 plus tax