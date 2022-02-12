Raptors fans are hating on Milwaukee Bucks after they rip Ibaka scarf pic

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks added centre Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings ahead of the deadline on Thursday.

Turns out they apparently nabbed a few images from the Toronto Raptors’ gallery in the deal, too.

Milwaukee’s social media account tweeted out a photo — complete with Bucks wordmark — of Ibaka on Friday with the caption that the player is “already prepared for Wisconsin winters.”

Only issue is the photo is clearly from Ibaka’s time with the Toronto Raptors.

Ibaka spent four seasons in Toronto, averaging 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 228 games. He averaged 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in six games against the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, too.

Toronto, of course, went on to win the NBA title.

The Raptors initially tweeted the photo of Ibaka as part of a pair over two years ago.

… “I’ve been in the scarf game 10 years now.” pic.twitter.com/hboWNFfAbt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020

Raptors fans are letting the Bucks know.

And they aren’t pulling punches.

The Raptors did, too.

Looks more like a Toronto winter to us — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 11, 2022

The photo was part of a scarf battle between Ibaka and OG Anunoby, detailed in “Uninterrupted” two years ago. Anunoby and Ibaka argued heatedly over introduced scarves into their wardrobe first.

It prompted the Ibaka photos, and a set of Anunoby, that made for some Raptors fun on social media.

Ibaka, a 13-year NBA veteran, is a three-time selection to the All-NBA Defensive Team. The 6-foot-10 centre is second among active players with 1,745 career blocks, and had led the NBA in single-season blocks four times.