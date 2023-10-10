The first-ever head coach in Toronto Raptors history has passed away.

Brendan Malone, who coached the Raptors in their inaugural 1995-1996 season, passed away at the age of 81, the Denver Nuggets announced in a statement today.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of longtime NBA Coach Brendan Malone, who holds a special place amongst the organization and will be a Denver Nugget forever,” the Nuggets said in a statement announcing his passing. “Malone was a great man who left behind a great legacy in the world of basketball, but he will be remembered even more for the amazing husband, father, son, and grandfather that he was and the profound impact he had on the friends, family, and colleagues who were lucky enough to know him. Our thoughts are with the entire Malone family and all of Brendan’s loved ones who are feeling this loss today.”

Malone’s son, Michael, is the current head coach of the Nuggets and won his first NBA championship earlier this year.

No cause of death was announced, though his son had stated earlier this summer on an appearance with ESPN’s Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast that his father was not well enough to attend the Nuggets’ postseason run in person.

The elder Malone went 21-61 in his only season with the Raptors. It was the only full-time head coach gig he’d have in his career, serving as the interim head coach for the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers for the final 18 games of the 2004-05 NBA season.

Malone worked for six NBA franchises over the course of his career, most recently working with the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach from 2014-2016.

He won two NBA titles with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990 in his first stint as an assistant.