"How do I stop?" Raptors go on hilarious bike ride through LA

For much of the last two seasons, the talk around the Toronto Raptors has been about their vibes — or lack thereof.

With the team missing the playoffs a year ago and currently sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference, while undergoing a roster overhaul and a million trade rumours, it’s easy to understand why things might not always be jovial among the franchise.

For an organization that prioritizes winning over anything else, the vibes won’t necessarily be positive in the absence of on-court success.

But for at least one day in Los Angeles, California, the team seems to have found their jolly mood once again.

Picking up a set of bikes and travelling down the boardwalk along the beach in Santa Monica, the visitors from Canada were hooting and hollering up a storm.

As per a video posted by the team’s social media accounts, the Raptors seemed to be having the time of their lives while getting around town.

What y’all know about that bike life? 🤔 Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/fPM0bNGtj9 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 9, 2024

Recent Toronto trade pickup Immanuel Quickley was the star of the show, with much of the video focusing on his perspective of the bike ride while laughing along.

“I ain’t rode a bike in forever,” Quickley said. “How do I stop?”

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes were also featured at one point, getting off their bikes to play a little bit of soccer keep-ups.

But it wasn’t just the players getting in on the action, with head coach Darko Rajakovic and general manager Bobby Webster also seen in the clips.

The team bonding experience wasn’t the only eventful thing of the Raptors’ day off, with Rajakovic also linking up with 13-time NBA champion Phil Jackson.

Toronto takes on the Lakers tonight at 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET, before facing the Los Angeles Clippers 24 hours later at the same tipoff time.