Raptors ahead of Lakers in latest NBA championship odds

It’s not quite yet time for the annual tradition of a slate of NBA Christmas Day games.

But the tradition of trying to figure who will be good enough to win the famed Larry O’Brien Trophy as NBA champions?

Yeah, that never stops.

Both of last year’s finalists — the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors — sit first and third respectively in the latest championship odds from Stake.

Boston leads the pack at 4.20, while the Warriors (9.00) trail just Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks (5.80) to winning yet another title.

The LA Clippers (9.55) and Phoenix Suns (9.65) round out the top five when it comes to crowing this year’s champion.

The 2019 champion Toronto Raptors, in the midst of a five-game losing-skid, are sitting at 14th place at 44.00. But despite the slide, Toronto is still heavily favoured by oddsmakers to at least make the first round of the playoffs (after the play-in round), with 1.32 odds to make compared to 3.40 odds to miss.

And they’re still one spot ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are sitting at 51.00 on the year.

Three teams: Detroit, San Antonio, and Houston all bring up the rear, all at massive long shots at 950.00 to win the NBA title.

Here’s the full list of odds from Stake as to who will win it all this year: