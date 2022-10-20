Raptors pre-game fireworks scares the crap out of Precious Achiuwa again (VIDEO)

Precious Achiuwa got caught. Again.

The Toronto Raptors power forward was caught a little off guard during the team’s pregame introductions before their season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

More specifically, the fireworks.

Achiuwa cowered at the sound and flash of the fireworks going off, ducking for cover before quickly regaining his composure playing off the scene as if nothing at all had happened. He even recovered in time for his own introduction, no worse the wear.

Precious tryna play it off😭 pic.twitter.com/tMnHOUzEyw — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) October 19, 2022

It’s not the first time this has happened to the 23-year-old, either.

Last season played out just the same for Achiuwa, who observed the Raptors’ season-opening ceremony from the bench in 2021.

Precious getting scared by fireworks opening night 2021 vs 2022 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VNaHwjYvna — Michelle #5 Precious MIP (@PreciousRaptors) October 20, 2022

In fairness to Achiuwa, though, he wasn’t the only one startled. Raptors rookie Christian Koloko, gearing up for his first NBA game, said he was too.

“I ain’t gonna lie it got me too,” Koloko tweeted.

I ain’t gonna lie it got me too😂😂 https://t.co/FHLxVYXZTG — CjKoloko (@kolokojunior1) October 20, 2022

Fireworks were saved for the end of the game, too. The Raptors bested the Cavaliers 108-105 to win their season-opener for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Toronto, of course, went on to win the NBA Championship that season.

Anyone see Precious Achiuwa scared reaction 😂😂😂 #WeTheNorth — «Presh» 🇳🇬🔑🇨🇦 (@Precious_Adex) October 19, 2022