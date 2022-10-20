SportsBasketballRaptors

Raptors pre-game fireworks scares the crap out of Precious Achiuwa again (VIDEO)

Oct 20 2022, 5:10 pm
TSN

Precious Achiuwa got caught. Again. 

The Toronto Raptors power forward was caught a little off guard during the team’s pregame introductions before their season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

More specifically, the fireworks. 

Achiuwa cowered at the sound and flash of the fireworks going off, ducking for cover before quickly regaining his composure playing off the scene as if nothing at all had happened. He even recovered in time for his own introduction, no worse the wear. 

It’s not the first time this has happened to the 23-year-old, either. 

Last season played out just the same for Achiuwa, who observed the Raptors’ season-opening ceremony from the bench in 2021. 

In fairness to Achiuwa, though, he wasn’t the only one startled. Raptors rookie Christian Koloko, gearing up for his first NBA game, said he was too. 

“I ain’t gonna lie it got me too,” Koloko tweeted.

Fireworks were saved for the end of the game, too. The Raptors bested the Cavaliers 108-105 to win their season-opener for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Toronto, of course, went on to win the NBA Championship that season.

 

