Raptors in deep hole against 76ers as series heads to Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are in an 0-2 hole in their first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors fell by a 112-97 score on Monday night to the 76ers at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

The Raptors went on a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to make things as close as 11 points, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers, putting up 31 points while going 12-14 from the free throw line.

The physicality continues. After being reviewed for a possible flagrant, it was determined to be a common foul on Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/6joa4lhAvQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby set a playoff career high in points, leading the way for the Raptors with 26 on the night.

Toronto led 33-32 after the opening quarter, but the 76ers pulled away after the second quarter and didn’t look back. The Raptors trailed 67-52 at halftime, and things didn’t get much better from there.

Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. ended up suiting for the Raptors while initially being listed as doubtful on the injury report, while Scottie Barnes missed the game entirely after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.

Trent (dealing with a non-COVID illness) played just seven first half minutes, going 0-2 from the field while picking up one rebound and no assists. Trent then exited the game less than three minutes into the second half before heading to the locker room and did not return.

On the flip side, VanVleet played all 24 first half minutes for the Raptors, leading the team with 17 points. But tired legs might’ve caught up to VanVleet, who was held to just three points in the second half.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff set for 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.