It’s gonna be a super soaker. ☔️

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Tuesday morning ahead of a deluge of rain expected on BC’s South Coast.

The agency says a low pressure system heading to Vancouver Island Wednesday will translate into widespread rain on the coast, starting Wednesday night and into Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts may reach 50 mm over parts of Metro Vancouver, especially over the North Shore mountains, as well as Howe Sound.

Here’s all the regions where the special weather statement is in effect:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

So pack those umbrellas today!