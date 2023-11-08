The Vancouver Canucks have never had a defenceman as good as Quinn Hughes.

However, the performance he’s putting on right now is next level.

The Canucks captain is a big reason why the Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history. Not only is he putting up points at a rate never seen by a Canucks defenceman, but he’s also exceling when he’s on the ice against the opposing team’s best players.

1. On pace for WHAT?!?

Hughes is currently tied for third in NHL scoring with 20 points in 12 games. He’s tied with New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin and his brother, Jack Hughes.

That puts Hughes on pace for numbers never, ever seen by a Canucks defenceman.

With five goals so far this season, Hughes is on pace to score 34 goals right now. He’s never had more than nine in a season.

While 34 goals is likely a stretch, Hughes is on pace to set the franchise record for goals scored by a Canucks defenceman.

Adrian Aucoin currently holds that franchise record, when he scored 23 goals for the Canucks back in 1998-99. He’s the only Canucks defenceman to ever score more than 20 goals in a season.

Hughes’ point pace is also unreal. He’s currently on pace for 136 points, which is nearly double the franchise record of 78 points from a Canucks defenceman that he set last season.

Again, that gaudy number is an unrealistic target, but there is a very real chance that Hughes could become just the seventh defenceman in NHL history to post 100 points in a season.

2. Ascending all-time points list among Canucks defencemen

It doesn’t feel like Hughes has been around for that long.

Which makes is pretty remarkable that he’s not far off from becoming the highest scoring defenceman in Canucks history.

Currently, Hughes is sixth all-time in terms of points by a Canucks defenceman.

However, there’s a chance he’s in second place by the time the season is done.

Hughes needs 65 points over his final 70 games in order to pass Mattias Ohlund for sole possession of second all-time in terms of points by a Canucks defenceman.

Would you bet against him?

3. Most 4+ point games by a defenceman in Canucks history

Just in the last week, Hughes has posted multiple games with 4+ points.

Throughout 53 years of Canucks hockey, only 13 defenceman in franchise history have had a game where they posted four points.

There are a handful of defenceman in Canucks franchise history that have had two games where the posted four or more points. Those defencemen were Jeff Brown, Rick Lanz, Doug Halward, Claire Alexander and Dennis Kearns.

Against the Oilers on Monday, Hughes became the first defenceman in franchise history to record three games where he posted at least four points. Aside from his gaudy performances against the Oilers and San Jose Sharks last week, Hughes also recorded a four-point game against the Ottawa Senators on December 1st, 2021.

4. Single-game heroics among elite company

So far this season Hughes has had:

One five point game

One four point game

Two three point games

Those single-game heroics have him along some elite, elite company.

Defencemen in NHL history with 4 three-point games through their team's first 12 games of a season Bobby Orr (1974-75)

Denis Potvin (1975-76)

Chris Chelios (1987-88)

Paul Coffey (1988-89)

Paul Reinhart (1989-90)

Quinn Hughes (2023-24) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 7, 2023

That’s basically a list which includes four Hall of Famers, and one of the previous best offensive defencemen in Canucks history, Paul Reinhart.

5. Accomplished something that only Bobby Orr has done

In case you didn’t know, plus/minus ratings matter to Hughes.

Well, so far this season, he isn’t just putting up points, but he’s leading the league with a +16 rating through 12 games.

That has him sharing company with only the greatest defenceman in NHL history.

Defencemen with 20 points & +15 or better rating

through first 12 games of a season Bobby Orr (1973-74)#Canucks Quinn Hughes (2023-24) End of list pic.twitter.com/VJYA0rpZYH — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 7, 2023

6. Canucks outscoring opposition bigtime with Hughes on the ice

The stats back it up, but no NHL player is tilting the ice more than Hughes so far this season.

With Hughes on the ice, the Canucks have scored 19 goals at even-strength. That’s the highest number of even-strength goals that any NHL skater has been on the ice for this season.

What makes that even more impressive, is that Hughes has only been on the ice for three even-strength goals against. He’s accomplished that despite playing against the opposition’s best players, like Edmonton Oilers’ star Connor McDavid or the current league leader in points, Nikita Kucherov.

Among regular NHLers, only New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alec Martinez have been on the ice for fewer goals against (two goals against each). However, both defenceman combined have only been on the ice seven goals scored by their team.

Again, Hughes has been on the ice for a whopping 19 even-strength Canucks goals in 12 games.

7. On pace to become first Norris nominee in Canucks history

The Canucks have been in the NHL for 52 seasons, not including this year.

That means there have been 156 Norris nominees since the Canucks have been in the NHL.

Not once has a Canucks defenceman ever been nominated for the Norris.

Nevermind winning, which currently Hughes is the early favourite for. Considering how mediocre the Canucks defence has been throughout their history, just having a defenceman nominated for the Norris would be a massive accomplishment.