Foodies, prepare for a fiesta!

Canadian-grown Mexican franchise Quesada is opening eight new stores across BC this October. And to celebrate, they’re giving out free burritos. Yep, you read that right — you can get one of their delicious regular burritos on the house!

Bringing more flavour to BC

Three of the new locations will be located in Metro Vancouver — in Delta, Port Coquitlam, and on Marine Drive in South Vancouver.

The remaining five are coming to Penticton, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, Quesnel, and Comox.

How to grab a FREE burrito

For two days — Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26 — all you need to do is stop by a new location, score your free regular burrito, and enjoy!

Quesada is well known for serving up a tasty menu full of Mexican-inspired delights. It’s not just burritos — we’re talking tacos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas, and more — all alongside their iconic house-made salsa and guacamole, which is made fresh every day.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, head to one of the new spots, and get ready to celebrate with a burrito in hand!

Quesada BC grand opening celebrations

The locations of the 8 new stores opening in BC are:

703 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver

1202B 56th Street, Delta

1043 Nicola Ave Unit 1130, Port Coquitlam

290 Riverside Dr, Unit 166, Penticton

1730 Trans Canada Highway, Unit 102, Revelstoke

450 Trans Canada Highway, Salmon Arm

155 Malcolm Dr, Quesnel

103A-1966 Guthrie Road, Comox

When: Free regular-sized burritos are available on October 25 & 26, between 11 am and 7 pm.