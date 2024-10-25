Quesada is opening 8 new locations across BC and you can score a FREE burrito
Foodies, prepare for a fiesta!
Canadian-grown Mexican franchise Quesada is opening eight new stores across BC this October. And to celebrate, they’re giving out free burritos. Yep, you read that right — you can get one of their delicious regular burritos on the house!
Bringing more flavour to BC
Three of the new locations will be located in Metro Vancouver — in Delta, Port Coquitlam, and on Marine Drive in South Vancouver.
The remaining five are coming to Penticton, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, Quesnel, and Comox.
How to grab a FREE burrito
For two days — Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26 — all you need to do is stop by a new location, score your free regular burrito, and enjoy!
Quesada is well known for serving up a tasty menu full of Mexican-inspired delights. It’s not just burritos — we’re talking tacos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas, and more — all alongside their iconic house-made salsa and guacamole, which is made fresh every day.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, head to one of the new spots, and get ready to celebrate with a burrito in hand!
Quesada BC grand opening celebrations
The locations of the 8 new stores opening in BC are:
- 703 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver
- 1202B 56th Street, Delta
- 1043 Nicola Ave Unit 1130, Port Coquitlam
- 290 Riverside Dr, Unit 166, Penticton
- 1730 Trans Canada Highway, Unit 102, Revelstoke
- 450 Trans Canada Highway, Salmon Arm
- 155 Malcolm Dr, Quesnel
- 103A-1966 Guthrie Road, Comox
When: Free regular-sized burritos are available on October 25 & 26, between 11 am and 7 pm.
Branded Content