This budding business in BC is hiring for over 50 positions right now

The past almost two years of the pandemic have shaken up all of our lives, to say the least.

With all sense of predictability gone awry and seemingly endless time to rethink our options, many of us have reassessed what it is we really want to do — which has inherently opened our eyes to new career trajectories.

From the casual Indeed feed scrollers to active applicants, it’s always interesting to see what kind of jobs are on the market. This local cannabis company, Pure Sunfarms, is currently hiring for a ton of positions across various departments — offering options for a new beginning in a rapidly growing industry. So for those on the job hunt, let’s get to know your potential new employer.

Pure Sunfarms is one of the fastest-growing licensed producers in Canada. With a headcount of 279 employees and two 1.1 million sq ft greenhouses, the company has seen steady expansion since its cultivation in September of 2019. In 2021 alone, the company welcomed 166 new employees — its largest growth to date.

And now the company is scaling up, with over 50 new job opportunities currently posted on their website, and more to come later this year.

If you’re curious, collaborative, compassionate, and boundary-pushing, you may just be the perfect fit for the Pure Sunfarms team. A love for plants is also a must, as this is a team of proud BC growers with deep roots in the Fraser Valley. Prior to cannabis, the company farmed tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers in the same location for 25 years.

Based in the heritage farming lands of the sunny Fraser Valley, Pure Sunfarms’ main commitment is to farming quality BC bud by combining legacy methods with the modern expertise of local greenhouse farmers (think longtime produce farmers applying those same practices to cannabis cultivation).

They’re looking for people of all skill levels who are interested in an exciting career in the field. They operate flexible working arrangements for many positions, value their employee’s insights and expertise, and prioritize their teams’ health and well-being.

If inclusion, sustainability, and community are important to you, you’ll be happy to see those values in action on the job.

Their sustainable growing practices include collecting rainwater and runoff, choosing natural and renewable energy, reducing light pollution, and protecting local ecosystems.

They also have a volunteer program where all employees have one paid day to take part in team volunteering opportunities in the local community.

The company is hiring for a wide range of roles across all company departments. Whether you have expertise in technology, finance, or in a warehouse, it’s likely there’s a fit for you on the farm.

Operations & Manufacturing

Hiring for materials coordinator, receiving coordinator, product manager, inventory cycle counter, (and more ).

Smack in the middle of a new state-of-the-art facility and amongst a team of experts is where you’d be working in any of these roles. With ample room for growth amidst a company and industry that’s on the rise, working in Operations and Manufacturing you’ll be helping to drive the team forward.

Quality

Hiring for director of research, development and lab, quality control technician, quality assurance, technician, quality assurance specialist, (and more ).

As longtime farmers, Pure Sunfarms is serious about its product and they want you to be, too. Always testing, tracking, and investigating the product, amongst other areas of the business, your job here is to ensure customers are receiving products that meet the company’s high standards.

Production

Hiring for production supervisor, pre-rolls technicians, (and more ).

Upon the company’s new greenhouse expansion, Pure Sunfarms production rate is on the rise — calling for valuable additions to the production team. If you’re interested in hands-on work and are prone to problem-solving, this may be your opportunity to shine.

Pure Sunfarms offers competitive perks and is currently accepting applications for over 50 roles. Visit the Pure Sunfarms careers page to view current openings.