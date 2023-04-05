Adorable puppies will soon be up for adoption at Surrey SPCA (PHOTOS)

More and more puppies and dogs are being surrendered to the BC SPCA this year. Most recently, a litter of eight-day-old yellow Labrador retrievers was brought in for care in Surrey.

“We have had almost 350 puppies come into care so far, compared to 200 at this time last year,” says Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations.

According to Drever, a breeder in Surrey recently surrendered 17 dogs — 11 eight-day-old yellow Labrador retrievers, three 10-week-old border collie-cross puppies, and five adult retriever mixes — to the BC SPCA, which she calls an example of the ongoing influx of puppies from breeders and other sources.

A lot of the dogs coming into care are from people who tried to become breeders during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Drever.

“Although puppies do tend to get adopted more quickly than adult dogs, puppies and their moms require a huge commitment of time and energy from the BC SPCA’s foster volunteers,” says Drever. “Moms and their puppies require round-the-clock care until the puppies are weaned. The puppies also need to be house-trained and socialized.”

Will there be a slowdown in surrenders?

Drever doesn’t expect the influx of surrenders to slow down anytime soon, saying, “There are just too many people who still think this is a good way to earn quick money and don’t understand the amount of care required and the costs involved.”

“That is why we encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their dogs from reputable breeders. Or better still, adopt a dog from the BC SPCA or a rescue organization with a good reputation.”

You might also like: "Called my family crying": Beloved cat discovered fatally poisoned

Opinion: The overwhelming grief that comes with losing your four-legged best friend

Should you adopt?

While these puppies may look cute, the SPCA reminds people to be totally aware of all the responsibilities that come with owning a dog.

Before these litters are available for adoption in six weeks, they are getting round-the-clock care and need to be house-trained and socialized.

The BC SPCA says taking on the responsibility can be a lot — even for someone with a lot of experience.

You can find more information on pet adoption and other adoptable animals on the BC SPCA’s website.