The Public Health Agency of Canada has released a notice of a suspected outbreak of botulism in Bordeaux, France.

There are currently 10 suspected cases of botulism linked to sardines from Tchin Tchin Wine Bar. Three of the cases are residents of Canada. One case, not from Canada, has died.

“There may be additional cases identified among Canadians travelling in France who consumed a meal at this restaurant since symptoms of botulism can take up to eight days to appear,” read a report provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Exposures occurred from September 4 to 10, 2023.

Botulism is a rare but serious disease caused by a toxin produced by a specific type of bacteria. It is spread primarily by eating food or drinking beverages contaminated with the toxin.

“Before showing symptoms, all individuals ate at the same restaurant, called Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux, France,” the report also stated. “The restaurant is located close to the Rugby World Cup 2023 fan zone and is an area popular with tourists.”

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, co-optation, drooping eyelids, and more. Symptom onset is rapid in most cases but can take up to eight days after exposure to show. Individuals can quickly become seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, and in more severe cases, death is possible.

Sardines prepared by and served at the restaurant are suspected to be the source of illness.

For anyone who may have visited this French restaurant, travellers should self-monitor for symptoms, and seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms.