Police are asking members of the public to stop harassing the owner of a reportedly neglected dog, Hugo.

Daily Hive reported on some of the claims about Hugo after posters were put up that suggested the dog was being neglected. The SPCA and the City of Richmond told us the claims were unfounded.

Some members of the public who are concerned about Hugo’s health don’t seem convinced that the pup is okay, and Richmond RCMP is telling those folks to stop harassing Hugo’s owners.

According to the Richmond RCMP, since June 19, officers have responded to multiple calls to the address shared in the posters about Hugo’s alleged neglect and abuse.

“People are continuing to attend the owner’s residence to ‘check’ on Hugo,” RCMP said.

Police are also investigating mischief to the residence.

It got so bad that at one point, Richmond RCMP had to place officers outside of the residence due to the constant harassment the occupant of the home was facing. Officers informed members of the public that the abuse claims were unfounded.

“Our officers observed a steady stream of people coming by, some of whom were aggressive and confrontational with police,” Richmond RCMP said in a statement.

“We need the public to understand that Hugo is fine and not encountering any abuse.”

Richmond RCMP plans to maintain a “high presence” at Hugo’s home and will “fully investigate any public disobedience or criminal behaviour.”

“It appears that someone made a concerted effort to publicize allegations of animal cruelty by posting signage on City property. Again, those allegations were found to be false. The City and BCSPCA take complaints of animal cruelty extremely seriously.”