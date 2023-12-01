Why psychiatric nursing is your calling

Psychiatric nursing is a specialized and deeply impactful branch of the nursing profession. It focuses on the mental and emotional well-being of individuals and offers a unique set of challenges and rewards.

From providing care and support to individuals with mental health challenges to promoting overall mental wellness, psychiatric nursing is a vital, in-demand, and fulfilling profession.

Why psychiatric nursing?

Mental health issues have become increasingly prevalent and the need for compassionate, trained professionals to address this crisis has never been more critical.

One in 2 Canadians will experience a mental illness by age 40 and will require support at some point throughout their life. By choosing psychiatric nursing, individuals can contribute to the well-being of people who are struggling with mental health conditions and help reduce the stigma surrounding these issues.

Trained psychiatric nurses play a crucial role in assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients with mental health disorders, ensuring a holistic approach to their care. Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) offers the training you need for the compassionate career you want.

Studying psychiatric nursing at KPU

A degree in psychiatric nursing opens up various career opportunities. Psychiatric nurses can work in diverse settings, including psychiatric hospitals, mental health clinics, schools, correctional facilities and private practice. They can also specialize in areas such as child and adolescent mental health, geriatric mental health, or addiction nursing.

The Bachelor of Psychiatric Nursing (BPN) program at KPU is accredited by The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM). This program focuses on psychiatric nursing theory, health promotion, and the therapeutic use of self in interpersonal relationships.

Nursing practicums are integrated throughout the program, allowing students to engage with patients in various settings. These experiences can include placements locally, nationally, and even internationally. Kwantlen Polytechnic University also offers a minor in counselling which can be completed alongside the BPN.

The Government of BC announces more than 100 new nursing seats at KPU

One hundred and fifteen new seats were made available as part of 602 new nursing seats added by the government across the province. This investment from the government represents a significant expansion of KPU’s existing nursing seat provision. KPU now offers a total of 249 seats annually across three nursing programs.

“Nurses are integral to health care,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “Apart from providing life-saving care, nurses monitor and assess patients’ conditions, act as patient advocates, educate and inspire. Expanding the number of nursing seats means more students can pursue their dreams and launch a career that makes a difference in people’s lives every day.”

If you have a passion for mental health and a desire to help others, studying psychiatric nursing could be the path to a significant and satisfying career. To learn more about KPU’s nursing programs visit www.kpu.ca/nursing-at-kpu.