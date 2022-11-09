Province ironing out details with BC Hydro to help residents reduce expenses

The province said it’s working with BC Hydro on a plan to save British Columbians money, but the details are still being worked out.

It comes after the province announced it would help residents struggling with the cost of living by implementing support measures within a $600 million package.

Last week, a HelloSafe survey found that 67.8% of participating British Columbians are worried about the effects of inflation on their energy bills this coming winter.

The survey also reported that most British Columbians (58.3%) favour the government freezing energy prices.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation said the government is “dedicated to putting people first.”

“Over the last five years, we have been focused on keeping BC Hydro rates affordable – and that will continue to be a priority,” the statement reads.

“In fact, rates actually decreased by 1.4% on April 1, 2022, and BC Hydro’s 10-year rate forecast provided to the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) shows bills will increase by less than 1% annually on average from 2021 to 2030.”

A spokesperson added BC’s electricity rates have remained among the lowest in North America.

“British Columbia has the third lowest residential rates when compared to other major North American cities.”

However, the province said it acknowledges families in the province are struggling to keep up with global inflation as the cost of living continues to rise.

The province also said that more details on the measure to address affordability with BC Hydro will come in the fall.

In its email statement to Daily Hive, the ministry ensured it plans to announce details in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the province has boosted the BC Family Benefit and the Climate Action Tax Credit to support people facing financial challenges. It has also capped rent increases below inflation at 2% for the new year.

The ministry said its also helped by supporting families in need with back-to-school expenses.

Last month, the Student and Family Affordability Fund gave $60 million to school districts to help them expand school meal programs, ensure students have the school supplies they need, and cover additional fees students may need to participate in activities (such as field trips).

Plus, more money is on the way in 2023.

“Starting in December, parents will begin saving as much as an additional $550 a month for each child they have in licensed child care centres,” the ministry added.