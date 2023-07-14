BC’s Providence Health Care is now hiring for 30 new security positions

Are you passionate about creating inclusive workplaces for everyone? British Columbia is currently taking steps to ensure better, safer spaces for healthcare workers — and you can be a part of it by joining the diverse team at Providence Health Care.

Providence is currently hiring 20 Relational Security Officers (RSOs) and 10 Relational Security Officer Supervisors in Vancouver.

The role of this RSO team will be to reduce workplace violence, increase physical and psychological safety among healthcare staff, improve cultural safety, and integrate security functions within healthcare teams.

Successful candidates can expect a wage of $27.40 — $29.64 per hour and a comprehensive health benefits package that includes dental, vision, and life coverage. Staff will also have many opportunities to grow professionally and personally in their careers.

The hiring of RSOs is all part of a new security initiative set for integration at 26 healthcare settings across BC.

The RSO team will be trained to use an approach that is relational and prioritizes Indigenous cultural safety, with the aim to create a safe and compassionate environment for both patients and staff.

Providence Health Care is driven by compassion, and the organization is known for delivering exceptional, socially just, and culturally appropriate patient and family-centred healthcare to British Columbians. Joining the RSO team is not only a job, it’s the start of a rewarding career path in healthcare.

Ready to join the Providence Health Care team? For more information, or to apply for a position today, click here.