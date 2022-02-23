Protester helps pull CBC van out of ditch while donning "Defund the CBC" hat

A CBC reporter in Ontario captured the moment a protester came to the aid of a CBC van stuck along the side of the road, all while he reportedly donned a “defund the CBC” hat.

The video was filmed near a protesters camp outside of Arnprior, Ontario.

“CBC’s van slid off the road & got stuck in a ditch beside the protestors’ camp in Arnprior,” CBC reporter Ashley Burke tweeted.

“A demonstrator named Tyson Garneau wearing a ‘defund the CBC’ hat pulled us out knowing we were CBC journalists. He said he’d never leave anyone stuck like that.”

The tweet has garnered the attention of thousands, surpassing 16,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon and thousands of retweets.

It even caught the eye of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who praised the efforts of the demonstrator, going as far as nominating the man’s actions as a new Canadian Heritage Minute.

Good on Tyson Garneau! For all of the differences we have in this country, a little bit of old fashioned Canadian kindness goes a long way. I nominate this for a new Canadian Heritage Minute! https://t.co/IXy7A0fOpl — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 23, 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government was ending the Emergencies Act, due to demonstrations no longer being an emergency.

The declaration was invoked on February 14 after weeks of blockades and protests. It authorized the government to take “special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies.”