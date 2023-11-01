How these 3 property upgrades can totally transform your space

With the weather turning towards fall and winter, we’ll soon find ourselves spending more time indoors — meaning it’s the perfect time to upgrade your property.

Whether you’re looking to do large or small renovations to your property, amid our busy schedules, carving out time for DIY improvement projects can often be a challenge. That’s where RPH Paint-Décor-Reno comes in.

A one-stop resource for ​property upgrades located in South Vancouver’s vibrant River District, RPH Paint-Décor-Reno offers a range of decorative upgrades to help make your property feel like home.

Ready to transform your property? Here are three of RPH’s top services.

MicroCement Applications

RPH resin-based MicroCement applications have become popular in recent years for both interior and exterior decoration on both residential and commercial properties.

It adds to the character and value of your property by giving you a luxurious, smooth, and polished look.

With the ability to be applied to various different surfaces, including tile and wood, RPH resin-based MicroCement often requires no demolition to install. It’s also incredibly durable, doesn’t crack or stain, easy to clean, anti-slip, and water- and mould-proof.

Because it provides the look and feel of concrete at a fraction of the cost, RPH resin-based MicroCement is the ideal material for backsplashes, ​hood fans, tubs/showers, floors, ceilings, and feature walls, including fireplace upgrades.

Popcorn ceiling removal

Popcorn ceilings are common in properties built before the 90s, but nowadays, these textured ceilings are not only an eyesore but can contain harmful materials like asbestos. Not only that, but they stain over time, absorb odours, and can be impossible to clean.

RPH Paint-Décor-Reno offers a 9​0% dust-free popcorn ceiling removal process that’ll give you the smooth ceiling you want and give your property a sleek, modern appearance that enhances your property’s value.

RPH professionals are able to achieve a 90% dust-free removal by using the latest HEPA vacuum sanding technology, resulting in a cleaner, more efficient removal process.

Professional painting

RPH’s professional painting service is one of the company’s most cost-effective ways to transform your home. Offering free colour consultations, changing up your current décor with a new coat of paint from RPH has never been simpler.

For example, RPH can offer advice to help you choose neutral colours and tones for your bedroom to make it brighter and more serene or transform your living room with warm reds and earthy browns to create a cozy and inviting ambiance perfect for entertaining family and friends​ during the holidays. RPH also offers ​their full discounted pricing for Benjamin Moore paints with zero markup.

Whatever your needs are, the professionals at RPH have the knowledge and experience to achieve high-quality results, saving you time and money by getting it done right the first time, on time and on budget.

