A prominent member of the British Royal Family just announced they’d sit down for a public event with a renowned Canadian expert.

Prince Harry, who recently released his memoir Spare, will do a live virtual talk with Dr. Gabor Maté on March 4.

The book was filled with bombshell revelations and offered a look into Prince Harry’s life, especially what was going on in his world following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The upcoming event, Spare: Prince Harry in conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, is presented by Random House, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, and Indigo Books & Music.

Maté is a Hungarian-Canadian addiction and trauma expert. His bestselling books include The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture and In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts. He’s also one of the world’s leading voices advocating for alternative addiction treatment.

If you want to see the talk, each ticket includes a hardcover copy of Spare and you can also have the option to buy Dr. Maté’s The Myth of Normal. Barnes & Noble/Waterstones CEO James Daunt is set to introduce the event before Prince Harry and Dr. Maté have an “intimate conversation as they discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing” live on Vimeo.

There will also be an audience Q&A. The live-only virtual event will not be recorded.

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12 pm ET

With files from Daily Hive Staff.