Bev Priestman, the head coach of Canada’s Olympic Women’s soccer team, has broken her silence after being suspended by FIFA for her role in a scandal that involved the team spying on opponents with drones.

Priestman has already been dismissed from the Olympic team by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and has been suspended from soccer activities for an entire year by FIFA.

For the first time since the scandal broke, Priestman has issued a statement regarding the bizarre situation.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them,” Priestman said in the statement. “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Priestman is one of three team officials who have faced punishment for their role in the spying scandal. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also sent home and suspended by FIFA.

The Canadian government added to these punishments, announcing earlier today that they would cut funding for all of Priestman, Mander, and Lombardi.

This situation has tainted what should have been an exciting event for the Canadian team, which is the defending Olympic gold medalists for the tournament. Along with the individual punishment, FIFA has also issued team-wide penalties, deducting six points from Canada in the Olympic standings and imposing a $313,556.40 (CAD) fine.

“To Canada, I am sorry,” Priestman added. “You have been my home and a country I have fallen in love with.”

There is a possibility that Canada Soccer will appeal the penalties handed out by FIFA, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Despite all this, Canada was able to come up victorious in their Olympic opener on Thursday with a 2-1 win over New Zealand. They will play in their second match later today against Olympic hosts France.