Amazon Canada and Prime Video come out for Pride Month in Toronto

Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong

Pride Month is here, and it’s time to celebrate and show support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community across the country and around the world. As a proud partner of Pride Toronto, Amazon Canada is supporting its mission by showcasing Toronto’s diversity, inclusion and vibrant creativity while amplifying 2SLGBTQ+ voices.

To celebrate in the city, Pride Toronto, Amazon Canada and Prime Video are shining a spotlight to elevate the voices of queer-identifying employees, community members, and Prime Video fans.

The Pride Month partnership has organized a number of immersive experiences and events throughout Toronto. On June 23, visitors can check out the open-air premiere episode of The Lake season two at College Park, with special guest and series star Jordan Gavaris, followed by a screening of the classic comedy re-make of The Birdcage (1996).

On June 25, Amazon employees will proudly march in the Toronto Pride Parade alongside a sponsored float.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect from Amazon for Pride Month 2023.

#NotJustForShow campaign

The #NotJustForShow campaign is Prime Video’s commitment to spotlighting the voices of 2SLGBTQ+ creators and sharing the impact representation in film and TV has had on them.

The campaign features a video created in partnership with Canadian queer-identifying influencers, amplifying the voices of folks like Kairyn Potts (He/Him), Michelle Osbourne (She/Her), Alyy Patel (They/She/Xe), Stephen Covic (He/Him), Haley Robinson (She/They/He), Hugo Filipe (He/Him), Gabriel Paquette (They/Them), and Alex Pollard (He/Him), who share their own thoughts and stories on 2SLGBTQ+ representation in TV and film and what it means to them.

#NotJustForShow also features a 24-hour takeover of the gigantic digital, full-motion screens at Yonge-Dundas Square, hosting the queer-identifying influencers from the video to further amplify their viewpoints.

In addition, hundreds of Amazon Canada employees will participate in the Toronto Pride Parade with a float sponsored by Prime Video. The float will show 2SLGBTQ+ moments from Prime Video series and films, while a huge live-camera “kiss cam” searches for people to recreate their own romantic scenes on the big screen.

Open-air viewing party for The Lake Season 2

If you’re a fan of The Lake on Prime Video, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Amazon is throwing a free open-air party to celebrate the premiere episode of season two.

The party takes place at College Park in Toronto (near Yonge and College streets) on June 23, starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can expect a guest appearance from series star Jordan Gavaris himself.

The Lake is a comedy-drama that follows Justin (Jordan Gavaris), a gay man who spends a summer in Ontario’s cottage country trying to connect with his estranged daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun).

The Canadian series, which is full of eccentric characters and intriguing storylines, was created by and features a cast of predominantly 2SLGBTQ+ individuals who proudly champion queer representation.

Following The Lake will be a special screening of MGM’s The Birdcage (1996), directed by Mike Nichols and starring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest.

#ProudToBe art exhibition

On June 15, the #ProudToBe Art Exhibition, hosted by Amazon Canada in partnership with Pride Toronto and Oleos & Canvas, kicked off with a competition that platformed visual art created by Amazon employees.

A panel of judges selected 12 finalists for the showcase, displayed at Amazon’s downtown Toronto Tech Hub.

The artworks submitted by Amazon employees highlight the different ways Pride allows them to embrace their identity, show up to work as their most authentic selves, break free from societal expectations, find community, and discover their own means of self-expression.

“As you can see from the artists’ stories, a lot of our employees really enjoyed having this opportunity to tell their stories, and we were amazed by their creativity,” says Ian Royer, a Public Relations Specialist and advisor to the global Glamazon board.

Glamazon is an employee affinity group that helps Amazon remain a great place to work by educating and informing employees about the 2SLGBTQ+ community and opportunities.

We caught up with the winner, Kitchener-based Amazon employee Adam Dwyer. His painting “P2BQ!” uses dripping Pride rainbow colours in a surreal mix to represent and deconstruct queer fluidity.

As part of his prize, Adam will have his artwork displayed on a giant billboard at Yonge-Dundas Square for 24 hours, and receive a free trip to a Canadian Pride event of his choosing (Adam’s picking Montreal Pride in August).

In his speech at the event, Adam shared his thoughts about Amazon’s inclusive culture, which allows him to be true to himself at work.

“Being my authentic self has not only made me happier and more fulfilled, but it has also made me a better employee. By bringing my whole self to work, I am able to bring new ideas and perspectives, collaborate more effectively, and build stronger relationships with my colleagues.”

Continued support through donations

Amazon Canada has also supported Pride Toronto by packaging 6,000 boxes of donated items for at-risk 2SLGBTQ+ persons in the GTA. And when the Pride festivities conclude, it will continue supporting the local 2SLGBTQ+ community’s future goals.

“The partnership between Pride Toronto and Amazon is an opportunity not just for Pride Toronto to receive a financial contribution, but it also provides an opportunity for Amazon to make meaningful contributions to the 2SLGBTQI+ communities in areas like employment, skill development, and fostering community connection,” said Sherwin Modeste, the executive director of Pride Toronto.

To discover how Amazon Canada and Prime Video are supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community this Pride and beyond, head over to Prime Video and catch the launch of the #NotJustForShow campaign on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, or watch The Lake seasons one and two!

You can learn more at Notjustforshow.ca.