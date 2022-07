Maybe this is just the view from my seat, but it certainly feels like this is the most muted draft for the Vancouver Canucks in some time.Ā And perhaps I should be abundantly clear, Iā€™m talking literally about the drafting of a prospectā€¦ in the first roundā€¦ at the Canucks current spot, 15th overall.

There is so much extra noise around the Canucks right now, regarding a J.T. Miller trade or any other move for that matter, that which human will get his named announced at 15, is on a back burner that we donā€™t normally see used in a Canadian market.Ā In years gone by, every single listener to our show has been able to list off the counting stats and home club for 10-15 draft possibilities for the Canucks at their draft position.Ā I just donā€™t feel the same can be said this year.

And that says something, considering the Canucks havenā€™t had a first round pick since Vasily Podkolzin in 2019.Ā There should be both a fascination with this pick, not to mention a burning desire to see it come to fruition given the relatively bare nature of the cupboards in the organization.Ā Oh and add in the fact, that thereā€™s currently no second round pick, so this guy will stand clearly above the rest as the apple of the teamā€™s eye.

This team is at an interesting cross roads though, with a new administration taking over a team that had been in an unofficial rebuild/reload more for almost a decade.

Thereā€™s a want to be competitive, thereā€™s a need to be prudent and careful.Ā Quick fixes havenā€™t worked in the past and are unlikely to in the future.

So, all of the machinations are at work here for the Canucks: Managing UFAā€™s-to-be, addressing depth, filling roles that have gone unfilled for years.Ā Itā€™s all happening, or so it seems, at the draft.

Might not be a bad way for a prospect to enter an organization though.Ā Under the cover of darkness due to a big trade. Less pressure, less scrutiny.

As long as one day, he becomes very well known.