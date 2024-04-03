"Roblaws": Shoppers baffled seeing price of feta cheese almost double at Loblaws vs. Walmart

Canadians are questioning Loblaws pricing after one shopper found a major difference in the price of cheese at the grocery giant compared to Walmart.

Reddit user Extreme-Chip-2988 shared photos of the price of a 1-kilogram tub of Tre Stelle feta cheese at Walmart and Loblaws.

The photo shows the cheese costs $14.98 at the discount department store and $28.99 at Loblaws.

“What justifies almost double price compared to Walmart?” he posted on the forum on Tuesday.

Daily Hive looked into the prices of the product at each store online as well, and it checks out.

The tub of feta costs $28.99 at Loblaws, and even more at Loblaw-owned store, Fortinos, where it’s $29.99.

At the grocery giant’s discount retailer, No Frills, the same brand and weight costs $19.99, which is still steep compared to the $14.98 price at Walmart.

Canadians were baffled by this major discrepancy, sounding off in the comments of the Reddit post.

One commenter said nothing justifies either price.

Others opted to rename Loblaws “Roblaws” and called the corporation out for its “sociopathic greed.”

Many shared how they save money by “exclusively” shopping at the discount competitor.

This isn’t the first time shoppers have put grocers on blast for prices. Earlier this week, customers were stunned to see a major difference in prices within Loblaw-owned stores.

The items in question were the No Name regular ripple cut chips and the PC Kettle Corn found at Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart.

All these frustrations have mounted among Canadians, so much so that thousands of shoppers are planning to boycott Loblaw stores next month.